Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.6050, with a volume of 6865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Monotaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Monotaro currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Monotaro had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $600.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monotaro will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Monotaro Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Market under the symbol MONOY, is a Japan-based e-commerce platform specializing in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. Founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of IT Holdings Co, the company offers a broad assortment of industrial products including tools, safety gear, fasteners, electrical components and work-site consumables tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, contractors and facility managers.
Through its online marketplaces in Japan and a regional subsidiary in Singapore, Monotaro provides access to several million stock-keeping units (SKUs), supported by streamlined procurement processes, competitive pricing and logistics capabilities designed to deliver same- or next-day shipment.
