BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

MIY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,201. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE: MIY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and Michigan personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governments within Michigan. Its portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by public utilities, transportation projects, and other essential municipal services.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and diversification across sectors and maturities.

