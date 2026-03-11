TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at TD Cowen

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on TKO Group from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Down 1.5%

TKO traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $202.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,992. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 0.66. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.17.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,066,300.68. The trade was a 23.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,316.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,337.12. The trade was a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,641,917. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 558.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,653,000 after buying an additional 191,743 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.