CJS Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CJS Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

GLDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Texas Capital lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

GLDD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 306,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $16.99.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 8.27%.The company had revenue of $256.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 36,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

