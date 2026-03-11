Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.43, but opened at $105.16. Nebius Group shares last traded at $112.7010, with a volume of 14,582,446 shares traded.

Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 4.02.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

