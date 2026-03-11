BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 219,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,655. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ: BSTZ) is a closed-end management investment company that provides targeted exposure to companies engaged in the science and technology sectors. Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, the trust seeks to deliver total return composed of capital appreciation and monthly distributions over a defined term. It operates as a term trust, with an anticipated liquidation date in August 2028, at which point shareholders will receive proceeds based on the trust’s net asset value.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in advancing scientific research, technological innovation and related applications.

