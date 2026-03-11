Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.1640, with a volume of 182458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.950–0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

