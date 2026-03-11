Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Lipocine had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

Lipocine Trading Up 3.1%

LPCN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.98. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter worth $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lipocine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,095,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

