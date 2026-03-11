BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.5%

BHK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 81,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,432. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities, including U.S. government and agency obligations, corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other debt instruments. The fund may employ leverage to enhance its income-generating potential.

Since its inception in 2008, BHK has been managed by a dedicated team of fixed-income professionals at BlackRock Advisors, drawing on the firm’s global research capabilities and risk-management platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.