Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.3150, with a volume of 530821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 343,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,010. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 784,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,918,706.22. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

