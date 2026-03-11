Rep. Julia Letlow Buys Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on January 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on September 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intel alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 12/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/8/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on 12/8/2025.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,992,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,822,922. The firm has a market cap of $241.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.16, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.55. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.