Short Interest in Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCE) Increases By 496.7%

Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 390,568 shares, an increase of 496.7% from the February 12th total of 65,459 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Grace Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of GRCE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 182,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,082. Grace Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Grace Therapeutics alerts:

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Grace Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GRCE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grace Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grace Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grace Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRCE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grace Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grace Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grace Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grace Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 641,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,538 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grace Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grace Therapeutics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grace Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grace Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GRCE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for rare genetic diseases. By employing a proprietary platform that integrates advanced molecular biology and biologic engineering, the company focuses on identifying and optimizing gene-based and protein-based candidates designed to address well-defined genetic drivers of disease.

The company’s pipeline features multiple preclinical programs targeting lysosomal storage disorders and other inherited metabolic conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grace Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grace Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.