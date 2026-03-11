BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

CII traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. 14,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: CII) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured floating-rate loans (commonly referred to as bank loans), high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other credit instruments. In order to enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through borrowings and derivative exposures.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality, yield generation and risk management.

