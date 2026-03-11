JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV) Short Interest Up 776.8% in February

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68,506 shares, a growth of 776.8% from the February 12th total of 7,813 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TOV stock remained flat at $28.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224. JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $204.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

About JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF

The JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks while employing a methodology that seeks to align stock selection and weighting with Jewish value pillars. TOV was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by JLens.

