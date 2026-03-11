Michael Farrell Sells 4,991 Shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,890.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,035,959.69. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.45. The company had a trading volume of 219,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,794. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1,433.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.