NextCure (NXTC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.26) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NextCure Price Performance

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. NextCure has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of NextCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Squadron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LP grew its position in shares of NextCure by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 758,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXTC. Wall Street Zen raised NextCure to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging its proprietary Therapeutic Discovery Engine (TDE™), the company aims to identify, validate and optimize new targets in the immune response pathway. NextCure’s research platform integrates large‐scale proteomics and functional genomics to accelerate the progression of promising therapeutic candidates from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

