Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 million.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 249,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Fuel Tech by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 178,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTEK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuel Tech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) is a specialty technology and engineering company focused on developing and supplying clean air solutions for the power generation and industrial markets. The company designs, manufactures and markets proprietary chemical reagents and process control systems that help customers reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), mercury and other air pollutants. Its technology platform combines advanced process modeling, plant optimization software and field testing services to help utilities and industrial facilities comply with environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency.

Fuel Tech’s core product lines include selective catalytic reduction (SCR) optimization systems, activated carbon injection solutions for mercury capture, and sorbent enhancement additives for flue gas desulfurization processes.

