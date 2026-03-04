BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,937,441 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 29th total of 1,527,067 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.18. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTAI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,632,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging an AI-driven drug development platform to identify and advance novel or repurposed therapies in neuroscience and immunology. The proprietary BioXcel AI engine analyzes preclinical and clinical data to reveal new therapeutic applications for existing small molecules and biologics, aiming to streamline development timelines and improve patient outcomes.

BioXcel’s commercial portfolio includes two FDA-approved therapies. IGALMI® (dexmedetomidine) is indicated for the acute treatment of agitation in schizophrenia or bipolar I disorder, offering a noninvasive, sublingual delivery option.

