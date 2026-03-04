Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 322,840 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 29th total of 241,887 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 85,126 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CENT stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.79. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.62 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CENT. CJS Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan Dougher sold 3,250 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $108,485.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $428,766.10. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $126,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 646 shares in the company, valued at $22,287. This trade represents a 85.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 632.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 222.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) is a leading North American specialty retailer, manufacturer and distributor serving the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Pet and Garden. In the Pet segment, Central Garden & Pet offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, accessories, training products and habitat solutions for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals. The Garden segment encompasses a wide array of lawn, garden and outdoor living products, such as soils, fertilizers, planters, pest control solutions, landscape lighting and watering equipment.

Central Garden & Pet’s product portfolio includes both proprietary and branded offerings.

