Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys Shares of 71,663 AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF $DECU

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 5.19% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,552,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the third quarter worth $688,000. Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the third quarter worth $2,047,000. FWG Investments LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,674,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DECU opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (DECU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. DECU was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

