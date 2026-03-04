Zacks Research Upgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Strong-Buy

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.36.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $302.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.73. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $894,348.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,737.33. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,079.84. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,119 shares of company stock worth $5,263,770. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

