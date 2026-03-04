Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) Short Interest Down 27.4% in February

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 149,731 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 29th total of 206,238 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Capstone Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Therapeutics stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Capstone Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CAPS opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capstone Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capstone Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism. The company was formerly known as OrthoLogic Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Therapeutics Corp. in May 2010. Capstone Therapeutics Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

