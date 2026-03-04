Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 75,769 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.
