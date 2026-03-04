Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Takes $737,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 676.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

IWP stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

