JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 29,227 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 195,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SCHD opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

