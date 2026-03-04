Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $14.55

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.5625.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.
EFC stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 44.59 and a quick ratio of 50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 53.10% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $96.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.
Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).
The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.
