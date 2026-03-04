Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $1,578,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,597,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 50,691.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 331,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,279,000 after purchasing an additional 309,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,386,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,930,000 after purchasing an additional 292,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $618.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $544.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.37. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $404.42 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $515.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.