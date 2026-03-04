TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 1st

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TRST opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $48.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.69 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,174,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 170.2% in the third quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 872,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 549,729 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (NASDAQ: TRST) is a bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, that provides a full suite of community banking and financial services primarily across upstate New York and western Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Trustco Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, as well as consumer, residential mortgage, and commercial lending solutions. Additional services include wealth management, trust administration, and insurance products tailored to the needs of individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 1902 as the Glens Falls Trust Company, TrustCo Bank has grown steadily through organic branch expansion and acquisitions of locally based banks.

Featured Stories

