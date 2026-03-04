American Public Education (APEI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

American Public Education Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of APEI stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on American Public Education from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 price target on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $51.00 price objective on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Public Education by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

