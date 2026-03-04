Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.120-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Paysafe Trading Up 19.9%

Shares of PSFE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $445.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.07 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Paysafe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.120-2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Paysafe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 197,268 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 507.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 196,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 164,210 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 1,102.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 155,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 142,455 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe’s platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

