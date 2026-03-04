Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.120-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.
Paysafe Trading Up 19.9%
Shares of PSFE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $445.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.07 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Paysafe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.120-2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Key Headlines Impacting Paysafe
Here are the key news stories impacting Paysafe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and raised EPS guidance: Paysafe reported $0.46 EPS vs. $0.36 expected and issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $2.12–2.32 (above consensus of ~2.09), which supports upside to earnings expectations. Paysafe Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Digital wallet/user growth: Management highlighted a 6% increase in digital wallet users to 7.8 million in Q4, showing continued traction in eCommerce, iGaming and wallet adoption that could support revenue mix improvements over time. Paysafe Digital Wallet Users Grow 6% to 7.8 Million in 4Q
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price target tweak: BTIG trimmed its target from $11 to $10 but kept a “buy” rating — a modest signal that conviction remains but upside expectations were lowered. Paysafe (PSFE) PT Lowered to $10 at BTIG
- Negative Sentiment: Wave of securities‑fraud class actions and law‑firm solicitations: Multiple firms have filed suits or are soliciting lead plaintiffs alleging disclosures during March–Nov 2025 were improper; firms are pushing an April 7 lead‑plaintiff deadline — this legal overhang increases near‑term risk and could pressure the stock. PSFE Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Paysafe Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed and margin challenges called out: Q4 revenue of $438.4M was a touch below estimates (~$441.1M) and management/analysts noted margin pressure (negative net margin), which tempers enthusiasm from the EPS beat. Paysafe Ltd (PSFE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paysafe by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 197,268 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 507.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 196,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 164,210 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 1,102.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 155,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 142,455 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe’s platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.
Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.
