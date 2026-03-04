Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on March 13th

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.6%

MAIN opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.11% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

