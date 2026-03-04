Rock Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in LivaNova by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,427,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 714.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after purchasing an additional 902,447 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $36,657,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 30.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,201,000 after purchasing an additional 478,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $11,762,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

LivaNova Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $360.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.