Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.