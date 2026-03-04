Rock Point Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. Atkore comprises approximately 1.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Atkore worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 710.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Atkore by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,895.96. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.42. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.09 million. Atkore had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Atkore’s payout ratio is -94.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Atkore from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, November 14th. CJS Securities raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

About Atkore

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

