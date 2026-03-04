Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.4% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $364.00 target price on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $278,110.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,791.92. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 5,528 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,651.20. The trade was a 41.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $6,824,370 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key L3Harris Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi says a missile “megatrend” is still underestimated and named L3Harris among the contractors most exposed to growth in missile and interceptor systems — a macro tailwind for LHX’s Missile Solutions business. Article Title

Citi says a missile “megatrend” is still underestimated and named L3Harris among the contractors most exposed to growth in missile and interceptor systems — a macro tailwind for LHX’s Missile Solutions business. Positive Sentiment: L3Harris appointed Ken Sharp as CFO and moved Ken Bedingfield to focus full-time on Missile Solutions to rapidly scale solid rocket motor manufacturing and prepare the unit for a future IPO — a management move explicitly aimed at accelerating a high-growth segment. Article Title

L3Harris appointed Ken Sharp as CFO and moved Ken Bedingfield to focus full-time on Missile Solutions to rapidly scale solid rocket motor manufacturing and prepare the unit for a future IPO — a management move explicitly aimed at accelerating a high-growth segment. Positive Sentiment: L3Harris selected Intuitive Machines’ Lanteris Space Systems as a partner to support spacecraft platforms for the SDA Tranche 3 Tracking Layer — progress on space/ISR programs supports recurring revenue potential in the Space & ISR portfolio. Article Title

L3Harris selected Intuitive Machines’ Lanteris Space Systems as a partner to support spacecraft platforms for the SDA Tranche 3 Tracking Layer — progress on space/ISR programs supports recurring revenue potential in the Space & ISR portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum: market commentary says defense contractors are poised to ramp production amid Middle East tensions, implying potential incremental orders and capex for vendors like LHX. Article Title

Sector momentum: market commentary says defense contractors are poised to ramp production amid Middle East tensions, implying potential incremental orders and capex for vendors like LHX. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/upgrades and institutional flows are mixed: Argus upgraded LHX recently and MarketBeat notes some institutional buying, but consensus price targets and ratings vary — supporting interest but not a uniform buy signal. Article Title

Analyst/upgrades and institutional flows are mixed: Argus upgraded LHX recently and MarketBeat notes some institutional buying, but consensus price targets and ratings vary — supporting interest but not a uniform buy signal. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: filings show large sales by Samir Mehta and Jon Rambeau (~5,528 shares each) and additional VP sales by Melanie Rakita — these sizable reductions in insider holdings can weigh on near-term sentiment. Article Title

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $368.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $195.72 and a 12-month high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Featured Articles

