Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $223.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

