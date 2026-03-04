BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from BOX’s conference call:

Strong FY‑26 financials: Revenue was $1.18B (up 8% YoY), Q4 revenue $306M (up 9%), Q4 EPS $0.49 (beat), operating margin ~28%, and record free cash flow of $313M, with ~$293M of share repurchases in FY‑26.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. BOX has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $457,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,922,030 shares in the company, valued at $89,209,575.90. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $120,096.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 469,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,234,399.24. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,707. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 294,954 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of BOX by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 449,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 336,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 46,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

