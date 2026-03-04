American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 3.0% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 31,595.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $555,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $988,676,000 after purchasing an additional 646,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after buying an additional 581,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. This trade represents a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $307.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.73.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

