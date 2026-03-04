Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GeneDx (WGS)

GeneDx (NASDAQ: WGS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2026 – GeneDx was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/24/2026 – GeneDx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down from $160.00.

2/24/2026 – GeneDx had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – GeneDx was given a new $150.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2026 – GeneDx was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2026 – GeneDx was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/31/2026 – GeneDx was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/21/2026 – GeneDx had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 317 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $29,794.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,700.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Dechairo sold 5,961 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $510,857.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock worth $3,933,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

