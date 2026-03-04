Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GeneDx (WGS)

GeneDx (NASDAQ: WGS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/25/2026 – GeneDx was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/24/2026 – GeneDx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down from $160.00.
- 2/24/2026 – GeneDx had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – GeneDx was given a new $150.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/9/2026 – GeneDx was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2026 – GeneDx was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 1/31/2026 – GeneDx was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 1/21/2026 – GeneDx had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Insider Transactions at GeneDx
In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 317 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $29,794.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,700.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Dechairo sold 5,961 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $510,857.70. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock worth $3,933,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.
