Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $497.42 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.18. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,603 shares of company stock worth $17,875,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.