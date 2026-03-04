Finance of America Companies (FOA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6470 per share and revenue of $109.4450 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

FOA stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. Finance of America Companies has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

In other news, major shareholder Urban Holdings L.L.C. Bto sold 1,596,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of Finance of America Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,387,518 shares of company stock worth $63,916,197. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 54,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 4,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Finance of America Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

