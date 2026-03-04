Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $248.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.68 million. Eastern had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eastern has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Eastern News Summary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Eastern this week:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EML. Wall Street Zen raised Eastern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eastern

Insider Activity at Eastern

In related news, Director John Everets purchased 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,054.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 139,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,165.25. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $35,952.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,622.70. The trade was a 4.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,135 shares of company stock worth $160,414. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Eastern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eastern by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.

The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.