Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, COO Keith Woods sold 16,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $715,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 583,254 shares in the company, valued at $24,904,945.80. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikas Sinha sold 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $715,438.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 583,245 shares in the company, valued at $24,904,561.50. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,225. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

