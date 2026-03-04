South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,891 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.