Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK) Trading Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NASDAQ:NAK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 1,627,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,575,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $767.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

