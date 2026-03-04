Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,965,690 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 29th total of 2,304,946 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPN remained flat at $63.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,521. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,022,039.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 2,831,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 908,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90,512 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 633,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.