PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

PHM opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $1,919,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,352.53. This trade represents a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $542,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,521.51. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 137,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,348,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 129.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 85,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

