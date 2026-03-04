Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$153.92 and last traded at C$153.61, with a volume of 176487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$153.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$140.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.45.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

