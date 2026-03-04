Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 584,084 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 29th total of 682,976 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,471 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 289,471 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,555.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,537.16. This trade represents a 18.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 33.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 36.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

HMN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.90.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

