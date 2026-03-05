APi Group (NYSE:APG) Director Sells $4,469,338.40 in Stock

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director James Lillie sold 100,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $4,469,338.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,706,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,996,266.60. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. 2,442,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,486. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. CJS Securities raised shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 105.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in APi Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: SouthernSun Asset Management highlighted APi Group as having a “long runway for double‑digit EPS growth” in its Q4 2025 SMID Cap letter — a fundamental, long‑term positive signal that could support upside expectations for APG. What Offers Api Group Corp. (APG) a Long Runway for Double-Digit EPS Growth?

Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold a total of 300,000 APG shares across Mar 2–4 at average prices near $43, generating roughly $13.1M of proceeds — a sizable insider disposal that can create near‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Director James E. Lillie sold a total of 360,000 APG shares across Mar 2–4 at similar price levels, raising about $15.7M — another large insider sale that amplifies the short‑term negative signal from management selling. SEC Form 4 — James E. Lillie

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

